Sunday weather Q&A: What is the Beaufort scale?

A question came across my desk this week that I admittedly didn’t know too much about. So I did a little research and talked with local National Weather Service to get more information.

It turned out to be yet another way that measuring weather has evolved over the years (in this case centuries), which I find fascinating.

The advancements in technology continue to impress me. Because you have to remember, in the 1800s people didn’t have the tools we do now. So their predictions in this case had to come from scales they developed on their own.

I recently heard of something called a Beaufort scale. What is it and is it still used today?

— Jake, Broken Arrow

The Beaufort Scale, or the Beaufort wind force scale, was one of the first scales used to estimate wind speeds. According to the National Weather Service, it was created back in 1805 by Britain’s Admiral Sir Francis Beaufort and was used to help sailors estimate the winds through visual observations.

It uses a series of numbers from zero to 12, zero being calm and 12 being hurricane force winds.

0: Calm and still. Smoke rises vertically.

1: Light winds at 1-3 mph. Smoke drift indicates wind direction.

2: Light breeze at 4-7 mph. Leaves will rustle, and vanes move.

3: Gentle breeze at 8-12 mph. Leaves are in motion and flags are extended.

4: Gentle breeze at 13-18 mph. Dust and leaves are raised up and branches move.

5: Fresh breeze at 19-24 mph. Small trees begin to sway and whitecaps will form on waves in water.

6: Strong breeze at 25-31 mph. Large branches are in motion at this point. Umbrellas become difficult to use.

7: Moderate gale at 32-38 mph. Trees will sway, and walking in the wind becomes more difficult.

8: Gale force winds at 39-46 mph. Twigs begin to break off trees.

9: Strong gale at 47-54 mph. Roof tiles will begin to blow off buildings.

10: Storm-force winds at 55-63 mph. Trees are uprooted, considerable structural damage occurs.

11: Violent storm winds at 64-72. Widespread damage to building and vegetation. No visibility.

12: Hurricane force winds at 72-83 mph. This is when we start to see category one hurricane speed and tornadic wind speeds.

According to the NWS website, it is still used today, but not as often as you’d think.

“I believe it is primarily used for estimating winds at sea,” said Nicole McGavock, a meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “The NWS only uses the Enhanced Fujita Scale for estimating winds for tornadoes, including tornadoes with hurricanes.”

