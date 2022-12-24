 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
WEATHER ANSWERS

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

Winter Weather Iowa

In Tulsa, we didn’t quite see that change in barometric pressure needed for Bomb Cyclone, but Iowa did, where frost formed on a storm window as temperatures remained below zero Fahrenheit.

 Joseph Cress, Associated Press

This past week we saw temperatures plummet to the single digits. On Thursday morning as the very strong front moved in, temperatures dropped from 41 degrees to 16 degrees within a couple of hours. One reader wanted to know:

What caused this strong storm to occur? I heard the word “Bomb Cyclone” – is that what this was?

-Mary, Owasso

The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.

There is no doubt that some extremely cold air was brought into the region, but according to the National Weather Service website, a Bomb Cyclone is defined as a low-pressure system in which barometric pressure readings drop in excess of 24 millibars over a 24-hour period.

In Tulsa, we didn’t quite see that change in barometric pressure. But we did get the effects of the frigidly cold air that came with it.

Temperatures on Friday morning bottomed out at -9 degrees. This set a new record low for that day, but did not set an all-time record low. The previously set record for that day was -8 degrees in 1989. But the all-time record low for Tulsa was -16 degrees on January 22, 1930.

Thankfully it didn’t last long, as temperatures for Christmas Day are finally back above freezing for the first time since late Wednesday night.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

