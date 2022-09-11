Sunday Weather Q&A: What are sundogs and mammatus clouds?

After posting a picture of virga, I had several readers send in their own photos of “interesting” clouds or weather phenomenon in the sky. The two that seemed to sneak into my inbox more than once were sundogs and mammatus clouds.

I was wondering if you could do columns about sundogs and mammatus clouds?

— David, Skiatook

Let’s tackle the first: sundogs.

The name is fairly peculiar, is it not? A sundog — it almost sounds like one of those designer dog breeds you see these days. Rather, it’s a weather phenomenon similar to that of a rainbow. It doesn’t last long and only occurs in specific conditions.

Sundogs look like a circle or ring around the sun in the sky and are fairly common in the winter months. When you spot one of these sundogs, it is because there are ice crystals present in the sky.

So how do sundogs form? Ice can reflect, refract or scatter light. When ice crystals are suspended in very thin clouds around the sun, the hexagonal ice crystals will act like a prism. As the light from the sun passes through them, it is refracted horizontally. There are ice crystals all around that are refracting the sun’s light, but the only ones we can see are at 22 degree angles from the sun.

Now, let’s dive into what mammatus clouds are and how they are formed.

They are pouch-like cloud structures that protrude usually on the underside of larger clouds, such as cumulonimbus clouds. However, they can also develop under altostratus, altocumulus and stratocumulus clouds. They are a rare occurrence of sinking air within a cloud. Most clouds form from rising air. So in this case the sinking air within the cloud must be cooler, as it typically forms when cold air from the top of the cloud falls.

They often appear ominous and threatening, but they really pose little threat. But because they typically form at the base of large cumulonimbus clouds, they are often associated with inclement weather.

Featured video:

Get weather answers On Sundays, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang answers readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts. Phone: 918-581-8354 Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx