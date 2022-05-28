Sunday Weather Q&A: What are outflow boundaries?

One of the telltale features of an approaching thunderstorm is that gust of wind you feel if you happen to be standing outside. It is called an “outflow boundary,” a term most Oklahomans have heard. Possibly less familiar is how it forms and whether it is actually something that can be forecast, which brings us to this week’s question:

What does the meteorological term “outflow boundary” mean? Is an actual “outflow boundary” occurrence predictable in advance (example, say 24 hours ahead) or primarily based on actual radar data at the time of the event?

— Tom, Miami, Okla.

The outflow boundary gets its name by being a boundary between two small-scale air masses, typically caused by the downdraft of a thunderstorm. When a thunderstorm develops, an updraft first forms, feeding the thunderstorm with the energy it needs to grow. Soon enough, the weight of the rainfall levitating within the storm becomes too heavy and falls to the ground, resulting in a powerful downdraft.

The downdraft consists of much cooler, denser air. This cooler air will drop, hit the ground and undercut the warmer air at the surface ahead of the storm. That dense, cool air sometimes referred to as a “cold pool” is what causes the temperature to drop and gusty winds to form along the boundary.

Often these outflow boundaries can be depicted on the radar, but not forecasted ahead of time. What actually shows up on the radar is debris, dust or bugs being blown into the air as these outflow boundaries can have wind speeds up to 30-40 mph.

Outflow boundaries can be seen on single-cell thunderstorms but are also depicted along an organized line of storms, called a mesoscale convective system. And often two outflow boundaries moving perpendicular to each other can collide. That collision point can be a trigger for additional storm formation.

Cloud formations from these boundaries can be pretty spectacular.

Commonly known as roll clouds, arcus clouds are long and horizontal, formed along the leading edge of thunderstorms. As previously mentioned, this happens when the cold air displaced by the downdraft of the thunderstorm undercuts that warm air at the surface and then causes it to rise. As the warm air rises, it encounters wind shear in the higher levels of the atmosphere. Wind shear is simply defined as wind speed that changes with height. The changing winds will cause the warm air to shift and roll, forming what we know as a “roll cloud.”

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.