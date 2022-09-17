Sunday Weather Q&A: Potential record highs possible this week

You know what happened, right? I wrote an article saying we wouldn’t see any more triple-digit temperatures this season. Well, I should have known better because now here we are heading into the work week with the potential to tie or set new record highs — at 100 degrees.

I posted something about this potential for record high temps on my Facebook page earlier this week and received a lot of questions. Most were to the tune of: “How hot will it get?” and “How much longer will the heat stick around?”

I decided to dive into that subject today, since it will be the talker this week.

So yes, it is true: We may be setting a new record high or tying the previous record this week. Monday's forecast high is 100 degrees; the previous record that day was 100 degrees in 1952. If we do hit that triple-digit mark, that will give us this year's 28th 100-degree day.

For Tuesday, the previous record is 102 degrees set in 1954. Highs for Tuesday are forecast to only reach 99, so I doubt we will break that record.

But by Wednesday, the forecast high is back to 100 degrees versus the record of 98 for that day set back in 1980. So, my bet is on setting or tying records both Monday and Wednesday this coming week.

The temperatures should drop off after that, though. We will be back into highs in the low 90s and even upper 80s by the week’s end.

According to the Tulsa National Weather Service, this kind of heat in September is rare but not unheard of this time of year.

“The last time Tulsa was at or above 100 degrees (in September) was Sept. 1, 2021,” said Nicole McGavock, a meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “There have been 34 years in which Tulsa has had 100 degree or more days in September (since records began in 1905).”

And according to the latest long-range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, we are on track for above-average temperatures from October through December! Now, that doesn't mean 90-degree days when Santa visits (at least I hope not), but it does mean that temps will be a little warmer this year.

Usually September is the month that we start to see a slight uptick in the number of tornadoes in the state after a quiet summer streak. While the average number of tornadoes per month pales in comparison with the spring, it still averages two per month from September through November.

This is because the weather pattern is usually changing this time of year. The jet stream starts to shift south, and that brings mid-latitude cyclones, or cold fronts and storms, with it. It also brings that cooler Canadian air.

But not this September. Instead, those sweaters may stay on the shelf a bit longer until we start to see a change in this summer-like pattern.