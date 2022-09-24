Sunday weather Q&A: How do hurricanes impact us in Oklahoma?

Hurricane season was off to a slow start, but this past week the activity definitely kicked it into high gear with multiple named storms forming in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

Living in Oklahoma, I think we tend to overlook tropical activity.

Let’s face it: We aren’t along the coast, so evacuations or wind preparations really aren’t something we need to worry about. So I got the question:

Why is it important for Oklahomans to pay attention to hurricane activity if we are landlocked?

— Tom, Tulsa

I think it is common for any landlocked state, not just Oklahoma, to assume that because we don’t have real estate along the coastline, any direct impacts of a storm won’t affect us. But rather, quite the opposite is true.

This past week, the Lee Enterprises weather team, including myself, sat down with Jhordanne Jones, a post-doctoral fellow at Purdue University. She was a guest on our weekly “Across the Sky” podcast, which airs each Monday. In our conversation, I asked her Tom’s question.

“The remnants of these storms can be just as dangerous as the storms themselves,” Jones said. “After a storm makes landfall, the remnants of it can get caught up into the jet stream and sometimes slow down, causing major flooding issues for those inland.”

Jones went on to say that many people can get panicked about a large Category 5 hurricane, but really, we need to be just as aware of a tropical storm that makes landfall and brings flooding to areas like Oklahoma.

While we were talking to Jones, we dove into a few more hurricane-related questions.

For one, why has it been such a slow start to the season? As I noted in a previous article, there wasn’t a single named storm in August, only the third time since 1960 that this has happened.

Jones said a phenomenon called Rossby wave breaking caused the suppression of early tropical development this year.

Rossby waves are similar to big jetstream waves in the high levels of the atmosphere. And according to Jones, when Rossby wave breaking occurs, dry air is intruding into moist tropical regions.

The mixing of dry air and moist tropical air causes an increase in vertical wind shear, which is bad for tropical development.

But now things have really taken off. Yet, even after such a slow start, the prediction remains for an above-average hurricane season from the National Hurricane Center.

“You have to remember that there is a difference between the official hurricane season and the climatological season,” Jones said.

“In the climatological season, hurricanes can begin as early as April and last until December. The official season is just there to give structure to people so they are aware and paying attention.”

Jones predicts that this year’s season may actually persist into the later part of the climatological season — giving us time to continue to rack up named storms well into November and perhaps December.