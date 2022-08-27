Sunday Weather Q&A: How do clouds form?

Clouds are one of my favorite things about meteorology. Aside from being pretty to look at, they can actually tell you quite a lot about the weather around you. One reader asked:

What does it take for a cloud to form and what are the different types of clouds?

— Tom, Broken Arrow

It starts with a parcel of air. In meteorology class, we would use a parcel of air around us and study the path it could take, how high it could travel in the atmosphere and the changes it could take along that journey. All of those factors would indicate what was going on with the weather around us, or allow us to forecast what could take place in the future.

So, back to that parcel of air, as it rises it cools, and during that process, it changes state. Of course, a liquid state is much easier to see than a gaseous state. So as air is rising up and cooling, it is going from its gaseous state until it condenses and turns into liquid water drops, forming the clouds.

The next thing to consider is how the air parcel rises. On quiet, sunny days, like those influenced by a high-pressure system, sinking air is taking place. However, when cold fronts arrive, low pressure moves in, or a dry line or stationary front is in the area, clouds form. All of these features are triggers to make an air parcel rise, cool, condense and form clouds.

So what are the various types of clouds? They are categorized into three main groups: high-, middle- and low-level clouds.

High-level clouds are 20,000 feet or higher above the earth’s surface and have the prefix cirro-, the Latin root for “curl of hair” or “high.” These clouds are typically made of ice crystals due to their height within the troposphere. Cirrus clouds, which are feathery and wispy (much like curls of hair, actually), are an example of these clouds.

Next are cirrostratus clouds. Strato is Latin for “layer.” So that fits: a layer of cirrus clouds, blanketing the sky. And finally, there are cirrocumulus clouds. Cumulo is Latin for “heap.” Again, this would lead one to understand cirrocumulus clouds to be high-level lumpy clouds.

The next main category is mid-level clouds. These clouds typically reside between 6,500 feet and 20,000 feet above the ground. These clouds will range from ice crystals to liquid droplets, depending on how high they are and the temperature of the surrounding air. Within this base there are altostratus clouds, or midlayer clouds that are widespread and blanket the sky, and altocumulus clouds. Altocumulus clouds are mid-layer puffy clouds.

Finally, there are low-level clouds that are at or below that 6,500-foot mark. Within this layer there are: stratus clouds, stratocumulus, cumulus and nimbostratus clouds. Nimbo- is Latin for “rain.” So nimbostratus clouds are ones that are towering and typically produce a steady rainfall.

Aside from these basic categories, there are other interesting clouds to note. Cumulonimbus clouds are the tallest cloud of the bunch, and the clouds most often associated with severe weather. Wall clouds are located at the base of strong to severe thunderstorms and are typically seen as a lowering that leads to tornadic development. Mammatus clouds are typically seen on the backside of severe thunderstorms and have a pouch-like appearance.