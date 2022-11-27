Sunday weather Q&A: Have the drought conditions improved?

This past summer, we went over a month with no measurable rainfall. Coupled with the hot temperatures, that made for a brutal summer.

It also placed us under an extreme drought here in Tulsa County, and just last month, more than half of Oklahoma’s 77 counties were under burn bans.

However, burn bans are now lifted for all but one county in northwest Oklahoma.

The recent rainfall has been beneficial, but the question remains:

How is the state doing in terms of its drought?

— Gary, Broken Arrow

“Most of northeast Oklahoma still remains in extreme to exceptional drought,” said Nicole McGavock, a meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “However, there have been some minor improvements over the last month in some areas from rainfall events at the end of October and November.”

Thankfully, we have seen more rainfall this past month. As of Wednesday, November alone has racked up just under two inches. This doesn’t include the rain we saw these past few days through the Thanksgiving holiday that pushed us over that two-inch mark.

“Since most vegetation is going dormant this time of year, lower rainfall amounts will still recharge the soil moisture more than during the growing season,” McGavock said. “This can help improve the drought conditions.”

Unfortunately, it is a long process to pull us out of such extreme conditions.

“Every little bit of rain will help,” McGavock added.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the current drought looks to remain for the remainder of November, but conditions will likely improve.

A string of dry days is expected, but as we head into the coming weekend, our chances for rain will increase once again.