Oklahoma saw a record-breaking seven tornadoes touch down in the southwestern and central parts of the state Sunday, and the total's only expected to grow as damage reports roll in.

One person was killed in a tornado in Roger Mills County, an emergency manager there told The Oklahoman, and the city of Norman reported 12 weather-related injuries. None was critical.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday afternoon confirmed 55 injuries — including 16 due to falls, 13 from being struck and 10 from being cut or pierced by objects.

As of Monday evening, the funnel count was one more than the most previously recorded in all of February — six in 2009 — according to National Weather Service records dating to 1950.

"To this point, seven tornadoes," Thoren said. "But we expect that number to go a little higher as we go and search other areas."

Several assessment teams were surveying damage Monday, NWS Norman meteorologist Bruce Thoren said, with most of them looking around Norman.

Each touchdown of a tornado is considered a complete cycle, Thoren said. For example, if one storm produces a tornado that touches down, goes back up and touches down elsewhere, it's recorded as two tornadoes.

Preliminary radar reports indicate that the first tornado touched down just west of Hollis, in Harmon County, about 7 p.m., with another east of Lone Wolf, in Kiowa County, about 45 minutes later.

Another touched down about five miles north of Pocasset, in Grady County, just before 9 p.m., and another shortly followed east of Mustang, in Canadian County.

The tornado that traveled northeast into Norman started about 1 mile north of Goldsby, in Canadian County, about 9:20 p.m., NWS storm reports state.

Two others spun up in Pottawatomie County southwest of McLoud and northwest of Shawnee about 9:45 p.m.

Thus far, the strongest tornado looks to have been the one that traveled into Norman, thought to be an EF2, Thoren said, but that rating could change upon additional assessments.

The outbreak didn't come as a surprise to meteorologists, who had been tracking the upper-level system and planning with emergency management officials up to four days in advance, Thoren said. However, it is unusual to have this many tornadoes this early, he added.

Tornado season in Oklahoma generally spans March 15-June 15, give or take a week or two.

This upper-level system tracked across the southwestern part of the country and into Kansas, Thoren said, but thunderstorms developed in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles late Sunday afternoon and rapidly moved east.

The NWS in Tulsa reported some wind damage on the northeastern side of the state, "but nothing tornadic," meteorologist Joe Sellers said.

The line of severe thunderstorms recorded straight-line wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma reported 92 downed poles in its distribution system, mostly in southwestern Oklahoma, with more damage found on transmission towers, wires and other equipment, a news release states.

More than 11,000 customers were without power about 10 p.m. Sunday, but most power was restored by 11 a.m. Monday, leaving only 900 customers affected in southwestern Oklahoma.

PSO advises residents to assume that any downed utility line is energized with deadly electric current and not to touch it with anything. Downed lines can be reported to the company at 833-776-6884 (833-PSO-OUTG).

The company also asked residents to refrain from approaching crews and utility vehicles to ask when power will be restored, as it could present a safety hazard.

An outage map is available at psoklahoma.com/OutageMap.