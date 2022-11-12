Sunday Q&A: Will we really see our first snowfall on Monday?

The cold front that passed last Thursday night allowed a strong Arctic air mass to settle over the region. Finally, we are seeing a stretch of colder weather.

As we approach Monday, many of you may have heard buzz about that “S” word popping up around town.

Could we really see our first snowfall on Monday night?

-Karla, Tulsa

So, the short answer is yes. Parts of northeast Oklahoma do have a chance for seeing snowfall. However, the question still remains if the air will be cold enough from the ground, all the way through the higher levels of the atmosphere to allow for this to happen.

See, the moisture is there. That isn’t a question. There is an upper-level system that will be moving into the south. Rather than a cold front that sweeps from the northwest, this is a system that is pushing in from the desert southwest and will trek across Oklahoma. But the moisture will be as far north as Oklahoma.

As I just mentioned, the other factor in play will be the extent of cold air.

If we do see snowfall accumulate on Monday, it isn’t unheard of. According to the National Weather Service website, from 1991 to 2020, the monthly normal snowfall accumulation for November is 0.8 inch. Granted, it is our lowest accumulating month, but it is still something.

And while we didn’t see any accumulating snowfall in November in 2021 or 2020, in 2018 we had 1.6 inches of snowfall recorded. But by far the highest totals for the month of November came in 2006 when we had a whopping 10.5 inches of snow.

For now, my predictions remain that higher elevations have the greatest likelihood of seeing accumulation, but at lower elevations, including Tulsa, I think a rain to snow mix is more likely with a light accumulation.

In the event that snow accumulation does occur the city of Tulsa released a statement last week that salt is available, and snowplows are ready.