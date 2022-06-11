Sunday Q&A: What are the various thunderstorm types?

Did you know there are multiple types of thunderstorm classifications? In Oklahoma, we see them all. But each has a different signature and threat and can be brought on by unique characteristics in the atmosphere on any given day of formation.

What are different types of thunderstorms?

— Christian, Tulsa

First, the single-cell thunderstorm, or what some call “popcorn” convection or “pulse” thunderstorm, is typical on a hot summer afternoon. Brief, heavy downpours and lightning are typical of these storms, and they can be seen for miles with their towering cloud tops. They are short-lived and not usually severe-warned, but they can also produce gusty winds and hail at times.

Next on the list is a multi-cell, or garden-variety, storm. While single-cell storms consist of a single updraft and down draft, multi-cell storms can produce multiple updrafts that will continue along the leading edge of the storm. In the case of these storms, the atmospheric conditions will be just right to allow for continuous growth as the energy is moved downstream by upper-level winds.

The multi-cell line, better known as a “squall line,” is a thunderstorm that can extend for sometimes hundreds of miles and can persist for many hours. While they may be long, they are not as wide.

According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, they are typically only 10-20 miles wide, which means they are short-lived as they pass over any given point. But they often pack a punch, with very gusty winds along the leading edge in what is known as “straight-line” winds.

Weak, spin-up, tornadoes can also form along the leading edge of these storms, which makes them often severe-warned, depending on the winds. Shelf clouds can form along the leading edge of the storm, as well. This is typically a result of rain-cooled air falling down through the storm and spreading out along the surface. This causes the warm air at the surface to get bumped up and rise, resulting in the thick shelf cloud.

The storm most associated with tornadic development is the supercell. Supercell thunderstorms are single-cell thunderstorms but much more organized and long-lived. These storms can produce larger, more violent tornadoes. The updraft within a thunderstorm can be up to 100 mph, and nearly 50,000 feet up in the atmosphere. With updrafts that high in speed, typically larger hail can form.

If you recall from my hail formation column, the longer hailstones stay in the mid-levels of the storm, the larger the hail grows before gravity finally takes hold and brings the stone to the ground. Even if tornadoes don’t form, the downdraft wind speeds from these storms can also exceed 100 mph, posing threats to those in its path.

Bow echoes are next on the thunderstorm list. Bow echoes are essentially squall lines that have taken a bow shape and “bowed out.” In these thunderstorms, a bow shape is usually an indication that strong winds are present. They are also fast moving but can often be severe-warned with high wind gusts.

Finally, a mesoscale convective system (MCS) is a large collection of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and overturning winds. It can span over hundreds of miles and be long-lasting. The MCS has two sub-types of storms: a mesoscale convective complex (MCC) and a mesoscale convective vortex (MCV.) The main difference between the two: An MCC usually happens in the late evening hours; this has been the case locally over several nights this past week.

Within an MCS, a low-pressure center can develop, causing the MCV that can persist for 12 hours or more and linger even after the original MCS has dissipated. This MCV is often a catalyst for additional storm development. Often when the MCV moves into tropical waters, it can be the beginning of a tropical cyclone.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.