If you live in Oklahoma, following the weather tends to come with the territory. And this time of year, many are watching closely for severe weather potential.

There is one unique feature meteorologists will look for that helps drive major severe weather outbreaks in the state — the dry line. But what is it exactly? That was one question from a reader.

Can you explain a dry line?

— Dave, Tulsa

Simply put, a dry line is a boundary between a moisture-starved dry air mass and a humid air mass. Unlike most weather patterns, it moves from west to east during the day, but retreats back to the west at night. The dry line tends to develop in western Oklahoma, west Texas and western Kansas.

And while we often hear the term in April and May in association with severe weather potential, dry lines can also be detected in the Southern Plains in late winter. But let’s focus on our area during the spring.

Deepening low pressure systems will eject from the Rockies — and following the jet stream — typically dip down into our region of the country. These large systems from the Rockies need help to push that drier, desert air into the Gulf moisture-rich Plains.

In most other months, the placement of the jet stream and weather pattern is not conducive for bringing those strong low-pressure systems down into the Plains.

The reason the dry line will spark thunderstorms is due to the difference in the air mass densities between the boundary.

Drier air is much heavier than the buoyant, moisture-rich air. But unlike a warm or cold front, one air mass is not taking over another. Instead the drier air will sharply undercut the humid air, causing lift to occur, which is one ingredient for those storms to initiate.

This dry line is a convergence zone between the two air masses.

A convergence zone occurs when strong winds collide into each other, thus marking another reason as to why lift in the air is commonly seen with a dry line. As this convergence zone occurs, the air has nowhere to go except up, and thunderstorms are formed.

One way to detect a dry line is to look at the dew points.

On one side of the dry line, some dew points may be in the low 70s, while on the other side, the dew points may be as low as the mid-20s.

So on those days when you walk outside in eastern Oklahoma and notice the air feels "soupy," it’s due to the higher dew points in advance of a dry line coming our way.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.