Sun returns, temperatures warm: watch Monday Oct 31 weather forecast

The skies cleared overnight and today we will see mostly sunny conditions with temperatures warming a touch into the low-to-mid70s. Winds will be light from the west at 5-10 mph. 

For the trick-or-treaters you can expect temperatures to be in the upper 60s with clear skies and light winds. A perfect evening!

Temperatures will be warmer this week as we get into the mid 70s each afternoon. 

The chance for rain will return on Thursday night in advance of another system that moves in for the weekend bringing cooler weather and chance for rain. 

