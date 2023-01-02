Strong to severe storms in far east Oklahoma possible today: watch Monday Jan 2 weather forecast

Today there is a threat for strong to possibly severe storms. However, those storms have the highest likelihood of occurring in far east Oklahoma and Arkansas. The threat for severe storms in Tulsa is rather low.

Ahead of the front the highs will climb into the 60s and even low 70s possible in spots. The winds will be from the south as well. A few patchy showers and storms are possible after lunch, but the stronger to possibly severe storms would occur from 3 - 5 p.m. Again, the best chance for seeing this lies east of Tulsa - in far eastern Oklahoma.

After the system passes the winds will gradually shift to the north and cooler weather is settle in. However, this system does not have the strong Arctic push like some fronts have this time of year. So temperatures will just knock back down to around average for this time of year - which is highs in the 40s and 50s.