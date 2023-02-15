Today will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day, with some increased cloudiness for the second half of the day. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s. While this is warm for this time of year, it does not set any daily records.

A strong cold front will arrive late tonight that will bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather looks like it will be mainly confined to far southeast Oklahoma. But we can't rule out a rumble of thunder or two in far south Tulsa County.

Otherwise it will be the drastic change in temperatures that you notice the most. Highs on Wednesday will be near 70, but on Thursday we will barely make it to 40 degrees.