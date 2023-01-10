Start of 2023 continues bringing spring-like conditions to Oklahoma

Since the start of the new year, 2023 has been anything but conventional when it comes to weather norms.

So far, we have set a tornadic record and had warmer-than-average temperatures every day, though no records have been set there. And just on the heels of a strong cold front that led us into the Christmas holiday, it would have made you think a hard winter was settling in. However, the past two weeks have left us feeling more spring-like than anything.

As we started the new year, temperatures on the first two days soared into the 70s. This was well above our seasonal average of 48 degrees for a high. And by the evening of Jan. 2, we set a record for the earliest tornadic event in state history.

That evening we had five confirmed tornadoes, including an EF-0 near Pryor, an EF-1 in Texanna and an EF-1 south of Fairland. And two other tornadoes were eyewitness confirmed, though no damage was found. One was over the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir; the other was seen west of Pawhuska and southeast of Shidler. They were rated EF-unknown.

The Jan. 2 tornadic event was the earliest in Oklahoma history dating from 1950. Prior to last week, the earliest confirmed tornado was on Jan 5, 1955, an F-0 in Grady County, near Oklahoma City.

Most recently was Jan. 30, 2021, when four tornadoes were confirmed in Nowata County. The largest and most deadly January tornado was Jan. 22, 1957. That EF-4 killed 10 people and injured 20 in Sequoyah County.

And though the temperatures haven’t made it back into the 70s since Jan. 2, we also haven’t seen those afternoon highs at or below normal. The “coolest” day so far this year was a high of 51 degrees on Jan. 4.

“The first 10 days of 2020 were also all above average,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with National Weather Service Tulsa.

For Wednesday, we are anticipating those temperatures will continue to rise nearly 20 degrees above average. However, a front will move in late Wednesday night and may bring the coolest afternoon high we have seen so far this year, forecast around 49 degrees. This is a degree or two warmer than average.

It is short-lived, though. While temperatures will remain near 50 degrees for Friday, the 60s will return once again for the weekend and next week.

So what does this mean for February? Sometimes it is easy to assume that a warm January means a cold February is to come. But McGavock says it doesn’t quite work that way.

“The atmosphere has a rather short 'memory,' and a cold or hot (or wet or dry) period doesn't portend what's to come,” McGavock said.

She joked that that might make a meteorologist’s job a lot easier.

“Many factors play a role in how temperatures fluctuate during the winter — from large-scale patterns like La Nina (ENSO), the Pacific/North American oscillation (PNA), Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), or the Arctic Oscillation (AO), down to the specific tracks of individual storm systems like low-pressure systems, cold fronts or warm fronts,” she said.

“Winter is climatologically defined as December, January and February, so a lot of averaging occurs to determine if the winter overall is above or below normal.”

When it comes to forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center, our temperatures look to remain above average for the next eight to 14 days. However, on the three-to-four-week outlook, Oklahoma temperatures are forecast near normal.

