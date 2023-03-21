It will be a soggy commute this morning with light to moderate showers moving across the area. As we head into the lunch hour we will start to see the showers lighten up, but clouds will be left for the remainder of the day.
Highs today will reach into the 50s.
Tomorrow we will be considerably warmer. We will see partly cloudy skies and a south wind gusting to 25 mph. Highs will warm to nearly 80 degrees.
By Thursday our chance for showers and storms increases as a storm system moves in by the afternoon and evening.