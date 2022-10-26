Slightly warmer today with sun: watch Wednesday Oct 26 weather forecast

Today will be sunny with highs near 70 degrees - so warmer than Tuesday.

Winds will be light today and tomorrow.

Thursday's highs will be back near 70, but by Thursday night we will see increased clouds and a chance for rain as another front moves through. The chance for rain will increase on Friday and temperatures will only reach near 60 degrees.

For the weekend the rain will clear and temperatures will hold in the 60s for the highs with 40s for the lows.