Slightly warmer, sunny today: watch Sunday Oct 9 weather forecast

After a very fall-like day yesterday, today we will see temperatures about 9-10 degrees warmer. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a light south wind.
Overnight lows will drop down into the low-50s.
The start of the week will be warmer. Highs will be back into the low-80s. A chance for rain will increase on Monday through Wednesday. A few storms are possible on Wednesday as well as a front moves through. This will drop temperatures from the 80s back down into the low 70s for the end of the week.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
