After a chilly morning, we will have slightly warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s today with mostly sunny skies.

For Wednesday and Thursday we will actually warm into the upper 60s. It will be sunny and very nice on Wednesday, but by Thursday there will be an increased chance for showers and a few thunderstorms as a front is forecasted to move through the state.

This will drop temperatures back down into the 40s for the highs by Friday.

Over the weekend we will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.