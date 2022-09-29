Slightly cooler weather today: watch Thursday's weather forecast

Today we will start in the 50s and only warm to near 80 degrees by the afternoon, so it will be cooler than the past few days. Mostly sunny skies and light easterly winds are expected.

Overnight we will drop into the upper-40s in some areas, with lows around that 50 degree mark in Tulsa. It will be a nice, cool start to the day.

For the weekend we will see highs in the low-80s and lows in the low-50s.