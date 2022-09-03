 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slight chance for few showers: watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today will start in the 60s and 70s and warm into the 80s by lunchtime with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for seeing a few pop-up showers later in the day. As of now, it looks like the best chance remains just west of us. 

Overnight the lows will drop into the 60s. 

For Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

