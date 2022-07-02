 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slight chance for a few showers today: Watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today will be hot and humid. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning, but climb quickly and we will be in the low 90s by lunch with highs in the mid 90s by the afternoon. 

With moisture back in the air, the dew points are back in the 70s. This means hot and muggy conditions will continue. We will see heat index values back in the triple digits this afternoon. 

For the late afternoon and evening hours there is a slight chance for a few pop up showers. 

For Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s are forecasted.

By Tuesday of next week we are back in the triple digits. 

