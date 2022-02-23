Sleet pelts Tulsa; winter storm to continue through Thursday

An unusual winter storm that brought heavy sleet to Tulsa and surrounding areas Wednesday is expected to continue to pelt the area Thursday, with up to 2 inches expected, forecasters said.
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, the National Weather Service said, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Additional sleet, freezing rain and snow are expected, mainly in the morning and early afternoon on Thursday, with significant icing possible southeast and east of Tulsa.
"Precipitation type remains a little more tricky on Thursday, as surface temperatures are expected to modify some across the region. How much these temps modify will be key in how much freezing rain/sleet will accumulate during the day Thursday," forecasters said.
"Northeast Oklahoma may see a little more sleet, which will cut down the freezing rain potential.
"Power outages and tree damage will be possible across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas due to the ice. Roads will likely be slick and very hazardous, which will likely impact the morning and evening commute."
Preliminary sleet amounts Wednesday included at least an inch in Tulsa, near Claremore and in Muskogee, 1.3 inches near Sapulpa, and 1.5 inches near Jenks, according to the weather service.
Highways in eastern and central Oklahoma, including in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas, remained slick and hazardous late Wednesday afternoon, the state Department of Transportation said.
"Sleet has made the roads in Tulsa slick and dangerous. We're asking people to stay home if you can until the severe weather moves out. If you have to get out on the roads, take extreme caution and watch out for city trucks treating and clearing the streets," the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.
State and city of Tulsa crews were treating highways and arterial city streets throughout the day on Wednesday and would continue to do so overnight and into Thursday, officials said.
Tulsa County said all county offices and the Tulsa County Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
The city said City Hall would remain open Thursday for most services but that trash and recycling pickup will be suspended until street conditions permit.
Cold air extended high enough into the atmosphere above the region that raindrops fell to the ground as heavy sleet in much of northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, forecasters said.
According to the weather service, both freezing rain and sleet occur by the same general process: Liquid raindrops in a layer of warm air well above the surface fall into a layer of freezing air hugging the ground. The difference between these two wintry precipitation types depends on the thickness of the layer of freezing air.
Freezing rain occurs when the layer of freezing air is so thin that the raindrops do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the ground. Instead, the water freezes on contact with the surface, creating a coating of ice on whatever the raindrops contact.
Sleet is simply frozen raindrops and occurs when the layer of freezing air along the surface is thicker. This gives the raindrops time to freeze before reaching the ground.
Tulsa's high temperature on Wednesday officially reached 20 degrees — 52 degrees colder than Monday's high of 72, according to the weather service.
But that high temperature Wednesday was at 12:30 a.m. The low temperature for the day was 13 degrees at 1:29 p.m. — 3 degrees short of the record low of 10 degrees for the date, set in 1910, the weather service said.
Winds of about 15-30 mph Wednesday produced maximum wind chill indices of minus 6 to minus 4 degrees in the Tulsa area, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
Friday's Tulsa area forecast is for a high near 33. Highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be 40, 54 and 57, respectively, with a 20% chance of rain on Saturday.