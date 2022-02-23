Sleet pelts Tulsa; winter storm to continue through Thursday

An unusual winter storm that brought heavy sleet to Tulsa and surrounding areas Wednesday is expected to continue to pelt the area Thursday, with up to 2 inches expected, forecasters said.

Travel is not recommended unless necessary, the National Weather Service said, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Additional sleet, freezing rain and snow are expected, mainly in the morning and early afternoon on Thursday, with significant icing possible southeast and east of Tulsa.

"Precipitation type remains a little more tricky on Thursday, as surface temperatures are expected to modify some across the region. How much these temps modify will be key in how much freezing rain/sleet will accumulate during the day Thursday," forecasters said.

"Northeast Oklahoma may see a little more sleet, which will cut down the freezing rain potential.

"Power outages and tree damage will be possible across southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas due to the ice. Roads will likely be slick and very hazardous, which will likely impact the morning and evening commute."