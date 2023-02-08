Today will be similar to Tuesday. Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s with showers off-and-on throughout the day. Winds will remain light from the north this afternoon.

As we move into Thursday the skies will clear. Highs will warm back into the 50s before the next front moves into the area. However, this front won't bring the chance for rain.

We will go from highs in the 50s on Thursday to highs in the low 40s on Friday.

Over the weekend the highs will rebound into the mid 50s and low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The chance for rain will increase once again as we head into next week.