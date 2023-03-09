Scattered light showers are expected for the first half of the day. Those showers will start to move out after lunch and we will be left with cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

For Friday we will see clearing skies. Highs will be in the 50s still, but by Saturday we will see highs in the 60s. On Saturday evening a front will move through and bring a chance for showers and storms. Right now, the threat for any severe weather remains well to our south.

On Sunday the highs will be back in the 50s again.

For next week the highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s.