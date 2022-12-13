 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showers and storms this morning, clearing afternoon: watch Tuesday Dec 13 weather forecast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Showers and storms will sweep across the area this morning. Some of these storms have the possibility of being stronger, but it looks like any severe weather will be contained south and southeast of us today. Gusty winds are still expected early this morning and some small hail cant be ruled out, either. 

As the upper-level system passes the winds will shift and cooler air will settle in. 

The highs today will still reach into the low 60s as the sun comes out after lunch, but for Wednesday through the rest of the weekend we will see highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert