Showers and storms this morning, clearing afternoon: watch Tuesday Dec 13 weather forecast

Showers and storms will sweep across the area this morning. Some of these storms have the possibility of being stronger, but it looks like any severe weather will be contained south and southeast of us today. Gusty winds are still expected early this morning and some small hail cant be ruled out, either.

As the upper-level system passes the winds will shift and cooler air will settle in.

The highs today will still reach into the low 60s as the sun comes out after lunch, but for Wednesday through the rest of the weekend we will see highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.