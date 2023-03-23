The first half of the day brings cloudy skies and a south wind that will gust to 25 mph at times. As we head into the afternoon the chance for rain will increase. A few stronger to severe storms are possible as well. The best chance for severe storms remains in the southern parts of eastern Oklahoma, but Tulsa may still see a stronger/severe storm or two.
The initial timing on that will be closer to 4 p.m. But then rain will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours.
A couple of inches of rainfall are possible for the area. The NWS has issued a Flood Watch.
The showers will wrap up midday Friday. Quiet and comfortable temperatures are expected for the weekend .