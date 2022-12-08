Showers and clouds clear: watch Thursday Dec 8 weather forecast

The showers will clear early and the clouds gradually after. As we head into the afternoon the highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

For the weekend the chance for rain will return on Saturday. Sunday will be clear. Highs will stay in the 50s both days.

On Monday and Tuesday the chance for rain and thunderstorms will return ahead of a big cool down.

Highs for the start of the week will be in the 60s, but by Wednesday we will be in the 40s, and even low 40s for Thursday.