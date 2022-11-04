Severe weather update with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

There is a threat for severe storms for parts of Oklahoma today.

The timing remains fairly consistent. It looks like a few storms may spark up as early as 1 p.m., but the best chance for seeing storms that could be severe is around 3-4 p.m. in Tulsa.

The biggest threat remains gusty winds and hail, but a few spin-up tornadoes are not out of the question. However, the threat for tornadic activity really remains southeast of Tulsa.

The storms will move through Tulsa by the 6 p.m. hour, and we will see the chance for rain drop off considerably.

A few light showers may wrap around the system into the early morning of Saturday, but otherwise any storm threat will be gone.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front. We will drop into the 50s by 5 p.m. with overnight lows in the 40s and 30s across northeast Oklahoma.