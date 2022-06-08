Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tulsa, Osage counties

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Tulsa County through 8:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The warning extends to Osage and Pawnee counties, as well, after a severe thunderstorm with quarter-size hail was identified by radar.

"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," according to National Weather Service Tulsa. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

The path of the storm includes Tulsa, Sand Springs, Mannford and Keystone State Park, according to forecasters.

"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding," the special weather statement says.

A flood watch is in effect through 4 p.m. east of Muskogee where "recent heavy rainfall combined with additional rains today will allow rapid onset flooding."

Farther west, a tornado warning was issued in Grady County, where a storm near Pocasset was showing ping pong ball-sized hail with radar indicating rotation.

