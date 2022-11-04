Severe storms possible in parts of Oklahoma: Watch Friday, Nov. 4 weather forecast

There is a chance for a few severe storms today as an upper-level trough moves through the area. This will bring a cold front that will spark a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours.

As of now, it looks like our best chance for severe weather remains in southeast Oklahoma and NE Texas, but a few severe storms in Tulsa County can't be ruled out, especially around that 3 -4 p.m. time frame as you are picking the kids up from school. This is when the front is expected to move through the city. Latest model runs show that storms may actually spark up just east of us around 4 - 5 p.m. That line will move eastward and could bring storms with gusty winds, hail development, and spin up tornadoes, with the biggest threat in northeast Texas.