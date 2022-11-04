 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Severe storms possible in parts of OK today: Watch Friday Nov4 weather forecast

  • 0

There is a chance for a few severe storms today as an upper-level trough moves through the area. This will bring a cold front that will spark a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As of now, it looks like our best chance for severe weather remains in southeast Oklahoma and NE Texas, but a few severe storms in Tulsa County can't be ruled out, especially around that 3 -4 p.m. time frame as you are picking the kids up from school. This is when the front is expected to move through the city. Latest model runs show that storms may actually spark up just east of us around 4 - 5 p.m. That line will move eastward and could bring storms with gusty winds, hail development, and spin up tornadoes, with the biggest threat in northeast Texas. 

The front will move out and skies will clear as we head into the weekend. 

Highs will be in the 60s for Saturday and 70s for Sunday. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert