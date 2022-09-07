 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

