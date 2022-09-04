For the drive home in Tulsa: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
