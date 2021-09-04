Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.