Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101.21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
