Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

