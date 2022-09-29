Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
If landfall does occur around Tampa and St. Petersburg, this would be their first direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921.
You need to be aware in the case of a tropical storm that makes landfall and brings in flooding inland to areas like Oklahoma.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Today will be the warmest day on the seven-day planner. Highs will climb well into the 90s with mostly sunny skies.
The trend of naming an impactful winter storm has not yet caught on with the National Weather Service.
Today will start off nice and cool with temperatures in the 60s, but we will warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon - so it will definitely be…
A front moved through overnight, and that means cooler weather is expected today! Highs will only make it into the upper 80s with a north wind…
Highs today will be just a bit warmer. After a cool morning in the 50s, we will soar into the upper-80s by the afternoon.
Today we will start in the 50s and only warm to near 80 degrees by the afternoon, so it will be cooler than the past few days. Mostly sunny sk…
Today will be very similar to Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning and will warm quickly as we head through the day. By lunch…