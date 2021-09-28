Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luck…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. Tempe…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.