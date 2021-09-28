Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.