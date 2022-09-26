For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Happy first day of fall! We have some great weather to go along with it. Highs today will be almost 20 degrees cooler, as we only get to a hig…
You need to be aware in the case of a tropical storm that makes landfall and brings in flooding inland to areas like Oklahoma.
Today is the last official day of summer, and record high heat is in the forecast for parts of Oklahoma.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Today will be another unseasonably warm day in Oklahoma. Highs this afternoon will soar into the triple digits. While temperatures are warmer …
Wednesday was the last official day of summer, and Mother Nature decided we needed to go out with a bang.
Today will be the warmest day on the seven-day planner. Highs will climb well into the 90s with mostly sunny skies.
Today will start off nice and cool with temperatures in the 60s, but we will warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon - so it will definitely be…
A front moved through overnight, and that means cooler weather is expected today! Highs will only make it into the upper 80s with a north wind…
Forecast 100-degree highs could tie or set records on Monday and Wednesday.