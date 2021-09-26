Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds …
Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Periods of thundersto…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luck…