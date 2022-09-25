This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Happy first day of fall! We have some great weather to go along with it. Highs today will be almost 20 degrees cooler, as we only get to a hig…
Today is the last official day of summer, and record high heat is in the forecast for parts of Oklahoma.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Today will be another unseasonably warm day in Oklahoma. Highs this afternoon will soar into the triple digits. While temperatures are warmer …
Forecast 100-degree highs could tie or set records on Monday and Wednesday.
Wednesday was the last official day of summer, and Mother Nature decided we needed to go out with a bang.
Today will be a hot one. The morning temperatures are only in the mid-to-upper 70s and by the afternoon we are forecast to reach 100 degrees. …
Today will be the warmest day on the seven-day planner. Highs will climb well into the 90s with mostly sunny skies.
Today will start off nice and cool with temperatures in the 60s, but we will warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon - so it will definitely be…
A front moved through overnight, and that means cooler weather is expected today! Highs will only make it into the upper 80s with a north wind…