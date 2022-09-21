Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
