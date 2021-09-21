For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temp…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Periods of thundersto…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day …