Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph.