Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.