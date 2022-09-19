This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Forecast 100-degree highs could tie or set records on Monday and Wednesday.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Today we will see highs just slightly warmer than Thursday. We will warm into the lower 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a sout…
Today will be warm and windy. Highs will touch near 100. Mostly sunny skies will persist with a few passing clouds possible.
Today we start with temperatures in the 60s, we will warm to 90 degrees by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a south breeze and 5-15 mph.
Today will be a hot one. The morning temperatures are only in the mid-to-upper 70s and by the afternoon we are forecast to reach 100 degrees. …
This morning our temperatures are back to normal. We are waking up with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. As we move through the day we…
Today we begin with temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees, but by the afternoon the highs will soar back into the 90s.
Today our highs will soar into the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and a south wind at 5-15 mph. Gusts may get up to 20 mph at times.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperat…