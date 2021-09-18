 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

