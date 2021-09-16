This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luck…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …