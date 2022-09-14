Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today will start out much like what we've seen all week. A cool morning with clear skies. However, by the second half of the day and into the …
Several readers sent in photos of “interesting” weather phenomena after a look at virga. The two photos that seemed most common require some unique circumstances to form.
Another day of dry, but warm, conditions is expected. The morning is comfortable as we start off in the 60s, but we quickly warm right back up…
It will be a cloudy start to the day, then clouds will gradually clear leaving us with more sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Highs …
Today we begin with temperatures in the 60s. It will be a comfortable start to the day. By lunch we will be near 80 degrees and for the aftern…
This morning is a nice cool one with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the state. Clear skies will remain today. Highs will warm only int…
Today we begin with temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees, but by the afternoon the highs will soar back into the 90s.
This morning our temperatures are back to normal. We are waking up with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. As we move through the day we…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index t…